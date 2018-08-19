Drink-driver over the limit on M275

MOTORWAY drink-driver Camera Farrag was fined £300 after being caught by police on the main road into the city.

Farrag, 26, of Queen Street, Portsea, was stopped on the M275 on June 3 in a Ford Fiesta.

A test revealed he had 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a £30 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for 17 months at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

His guilty plea was taken into account when he was sentenced.