DRINK-DRIVERS have been reminded of the penalties they face for getting behind the wheel while over the limit.

Two drink-drivers faced justice yesterday at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court as traffic officers patrol the county’s roads hunting for dangerous drivers in the festive season.

Bradley Jenkins, 24 from Portsmouth, who was given a 12-month community order and a 26-month driving ban after crashing while drunk at the wheel in Kensington Road, North End, on November 18, 2019. Here, he is leaving Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: (031219-3249)

It comes as Hampshire officers launched a crackdown ending on January 1 in a mission against the destruction caused by people drug and drink-driving.

Bradley Jenkins, from Fratton, was given a 26-month driving ban and a 12-month community order after his 24th birthday bash ended in a crash.

The court heard Jenkins, of Langley Road, was nearly triple the limit when he slammed into a parked Kia Sportage in Kensington Road, Copnor, at 7.20pm on November 18.

A bystander reported the collision to police, who found 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of his breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

Mitigating, Irene Hogarth said Jenkins drank four pints of San Miguel at a nearby pub after being pressured by colleagues after work to drink and celebrate.

The mistake landed him with the 'frightening experience’ of spending his birthday in police custody the next day.

Ms Hogarth said: ‘From the pub in question it's a five-minute walk or a 15-minute drive home.

'He cannot understand why he came out and made the decision to drive.’

She added: ‘His mother says he has expressed considerable remorse to her.

‘He says this will never, ever happen again and he apologises to the court and anyone who has to deal with this offence.'

Sentencing, bench chairman Nicholas Mansfield said: ‘This is a serious matter and I think it will be a harsh lesson. Make sure you don’t do it again.'

Jenkins admitted drink driving.

In another case, Jennifer Gillies of Worthing Avenue, Gosport, pleaded guilty to drink-driving after crashing with her two children in the car.

The 39-year-old drunkenly destroyed a garden wall in Elson Road, having had a vodka at the pub before the crash at 9pm on November 17.

Prosecutor Mr Heath said Gillies’ young children could be heard screaming at the scene – a stone's throw from her home. They were uninjured.

A breath test found she was nearly double the limit.

Representing herself, she said she left the scene to take her children home before officers arrived.

‘I took them back because everyone was making a big scene out of it,' she said.

Gillies, who was said to be remorseful, was banned for 18 months and fined £200. She will also pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 in costs.

Hampshire Constabulary's drink and drug-driving crackdown started on Sunday.

Sgt Scott Kerr, road safety sergeant, said: ‘If you know someone who drink or drug drives you can help by reporting them on 101, or call 999 if they are driving or immediately about to drive under the influence.

‘I am urging people to plan ahead during the festive season to think about how you’re going to get home and don’t forget about the impact alcohol and drugs can still have the morning after.’