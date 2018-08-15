Drink-driving navy officer fined £700

A DISTINGUISHED navy officer crashed her car while drink-driving in a fit of ‘rage,’ a court heard.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard how Rachel Abbey had a row with her partner after going to a barbecue – but drove away and crashed in Belmont Grove, Bedhampton.

Saleem Chaudhry, defending, said: ‘She felt fine to drive, as she stopped drinking some hours prior. Unfortunately for her, in her “rage”, I think she explains it, she miss-controlled her vehicle and collided with a parked car in the same road she lives.’

Abbey, 34, is under consideration for promotion to lieutenant commander but that may be in jeopardy.

Abbey, of Hartley Avenue, Plymouth, admitted drink-driving on July 28 at 8pm with 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

District judge Anne Arnold fined Abbey £700 with a 16-month ban, £70 victim surcharge and £85 costs to pay.