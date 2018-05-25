Driver, 18, crashed van trying to ‘swerve around pigeons’

Have your say

A TEENAGER has been fined £1,100 after crashing while swerving to avoid pigeons.

Registered carer Damien Appleton had been driving a Renault Kangoo in Calshot Road, Havant, when he spotted the birds and ‘misjudged the angle,’ flipped the van on to its side and ran off.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard the 18-year-old, of Woolston Road, Havant, had been moving the van from his mother’s address.

When police traced him via the registration plate, it revealed he had no insurance, MOT and no licence.

Appleton admitted each of the three charges and a charge of failing to stop in the crash on March 15 at 12.10pm.

Emma Smith, mitigating, said: ‘There was a group of pigeons in the road, he swerved to miss them and misjudged the angle and flipped the vehicle.

‘He’s panicked and that’s why he’s left the scene. When police come to his address he makes admissions to them.’

Appleton, who owned the van, was banned for two years. Ms Smith said Appleton is a carer for his brother, in his 20s, who is paralysed from the neck down after diving into shallow water.

No-one else had been involved in the crash.

Sentencing, district judge Anthony Callaway said: ‘What a good thing no-one was killed.’