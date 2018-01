A DRINK-DRIVER has been fined £700 after being caught three times the limit.

Andrew Dearden, 60, of Calle Olivares, Alicante, Spain, was caught in Fareham on October 24.

A test revealed he had 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Portsmouth magistrates banned him from driving for 23 months.

He must pay a £70 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.