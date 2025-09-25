Driver arrested after coach carrying 29 schoolchildren crashes in ditch

The driver of a coach that crashed off a main road and ended up in a ditch while carrying 29 schoolchildren has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Police

The accident involving the coach, which was travelling from the Bristol area, happened close to the junction of the A36 and the M27 near Ower at 5.10am on Thursday.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said the 29 children onboard were unhurt. One of four teachers suffered a minor leg injury and the driver was taken to hospital for minor injuries. The 48-year-old from Hungerford, Berkshire, has since been arrested and remains in custody.

The force spokesman said: “We’re appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a coach earlier today (25 September). A school coach, travelling from the Bristol area, left the southbound carriageway of the A36 and went into a ditch.

“It happened just after 5.10am, between the Ower roundabout and junction 2 of the M27. Fortunately, the 29 schoolchildren travelling on the coach were uninjured. One of the four teachers on board suffered a minor leg injury, which was treated at the scene.

“The school were made aware of the incident and contacted all parents. The driver of the coach, a 48-year-old man from Hungerford, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital as a precaution.

“He has since been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whist unfit through drink and/or drugs. He remains in custody at this time. The road has now been reopened following a complex recovery of the coach from the ditch.”