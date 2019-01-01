Driver banned after being caught nearly double limit

A DRINK-DRIVER was banned from driving for three years.

Samuel Hewett, 29, of Chestnut Avenue, Bedhampton was nearly double the limit when he was caught in Delphi Way, Waterlooville, on June 17.

He was convicted of the offence and damaging a door at a property. City magistrates imposed a community order, £210 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £650 prosecution costs.

He must complete 32 days of a relationship course and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

A test showed he had 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The limit is 35.