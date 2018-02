Have your say

DRINK-DRIVER Adrian Day has been fined £276.

The 66-year-old of Wingfield Street, Portsmouth, was caught in Priory Crescent, Portsmouth, on October 28 last year.

He had 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly double the 35 limit.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Portsmouth magistrates banned him from driving for 18 months. He admitted drink-driving.