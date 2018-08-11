Driver caught over the limit in Portsmouth fined £100 and banned

DRINK-DRIVER Gerald Crymble was fined £100 and banned from the roads.

The 46-year-old, of School Lane, Petersfield, was caught while he was driving a Mitsubishi L200 in Eastern Road, Portsmouth, on April 1.

A test revealed he had 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

At Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, magistrates imposed a 12-month ban after he admitted the charge.

Magistrates ordered that he must pay a £30 victim surcharge for the driving offence.

His plea was taken into account.