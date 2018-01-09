Driver denies causing death of young woman in Portsmouth

Have your say

A CITY driver pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a young pedestrian.

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday, Sadettin Yalcin, 38, of Seaway Crescent, denied causing the death of Sheridan Harris, 20, by careless driving in a crash involving a Skoda Octavia last year.

Ms Harris, of Kiln Road, Fareham, died after a 12.20am incident on May 13, 2017 in Lake Road, Portsmouth.

Police previously said they were investigating the death and had made an arrest.

Ms Harris died at the scene of the crash.

Yalcin was released on unconditional bail.

He is due to stand trial on May 21. The trial is due to last four days.