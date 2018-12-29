Driver eight times the drug-drive limit ‘not responsible’ for teenager’s horrific injuries

A DRIVER involved in a horror crash with a teenage motorcyclist left in a coma was eight times the drug-drive limit.

Scrap metal collector Aron Thompson was driving a Ford Transit overladen by 500kg when the crash with 18-year-old Penny Chipps happened.

Penny Chipps and Bailey Skull

Ms Chipps was put in an induced coma after coming off her Honda CBR 125 bike in College Road, near Havant and South Downs College.

But Portsmouth Magistrates' Court heard Thompson, 39, was not held responsible for her serious injuries as she was on the wrong side of the road.

Thompson, of Swaythling Road, Havant, admitted driving and over-laden van, driving without insurance, and drug-driving with Benzoylecgonine – a breakdown product of cocaine.

Sentencing, magistrate Charlotte Carter said: ‘These are serious matters.

Aron Thompson outside Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

‘You could say you were unfortunate in coming across somebody on the wrong side of the road.

‘Nevertheless you shouldn't be eight times the limit of any drug in your system – that exacerbates your reaction times probably, and you were overweight – that's very dangerous, and you had no insurance.’

As reported, Ms Chipps suffered brain damage, a punctured lung, broken leg, wrists, collarbone, shoulder and jaw.

But she has made a miraculous recovery and has told of her shock at being involved in a near-death experience.

Prosecutor Alicia Keen told magistrates: ‘She's received significant injuries, however the dashcam shows that she was actually on the wrong side of the road and (Thompson) did take avoiding actions.

‘There's no charges in relation to that as no-one is suggesting he is to blame, however he may have been able to react more quickly had he not been under the influence of drugs.’

Mitigating, Simon Moger said dad-of-one Thompson's uncle had died in a motorbike crash in October, and his aunt suffered injuries putting her in a wheelchair in a separate motorbike crash.

Mr Moger said: ‘He's all too aware of the dangers that present on the road.’

Thompson had taken the drug at a party on September 15 and the crash happened on Thursday, September 20.

He was fined £280 with £115 costs and banned from the roads for 18 months.

Thompson was driving to cover an unwell colleague and had not realised he was not insured to drive the van.