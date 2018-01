Have your say

DRINK-DRIVER Gemma Day was fined £180 for being nearly double the limit.

The 33-year-old of Railway View, Portsmouth, admitted the charge after she was caught on October 18.

Portsmouth magistrates banned her for 18 months.

A test revealed she had 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly double the 35 limit.

She must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.