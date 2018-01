Have your say

DRUG-DRIVER Jimmy Clay has been fined.

The 24-year-old, of Curlew Gardens, Waterlooville, was caught on September 15 in London Road.

He admitted driving without insurance, a licence and drug-driving with cannabis in his blood. Portsmouth magistrates fined him £500 with a £50 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for a year.