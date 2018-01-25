Driver is fined £1,538

Have your say

DRINK-DRIVER Mosis Almarjibi has been fined £1,538.

The 41-year-old, of Laburnum Grove, Copnor, admitted drink-driving in Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth, on October 28.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a fine, a £120 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.

A test showed he had 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg limit.

The drink-driver’s guilty plea was taken into account when he was sentenced.

The ban will be reduced if he does a driving course.