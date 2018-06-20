Driver loses control and slams into car at petrol station on the A27

Have your say

A WOMAN had a lucky escape after losing control of her car and smashing into another vehicle at a petrol forecourt.

The driver was travelling along the A27 westbound near Emsworth when she lost control coming into the BP petrol station yesterday.

Firefighters said her Volkswagen Beetle crashed into an Audi 4x4 which was parked at the pumps.

The impact caused major damage to the Beetle and ‘shunted’ the Audi back. Damage was also sustained to the petrol pump, firefighters said.

One crew from Havant fire station, led by watch manager Tim Burgess, attended the aftermath at about 11.30am.

Crew manager Simon Morford said: ‘This could have been a lot worse. It was very lucky there was no-one around.

‘The Beetle hit a big Audi 4x4 and shunted it back. It was lucky the driver of the Audi wasn’t filling the vehicle up, he could have been seriously injured.’

Crew manager Morford added the Beetle driver and her passenger suffered ‘no significant injuries’.