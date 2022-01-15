Driver of M27 cloned plates car arrested in Hampshire is 16-year-old who has also been arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife
A 16-year-old boy was found behind the wheel of a car which had cloned number plates – and was also arrested on suspicion of carrying a knife.
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 3:05 pm
Updated
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 3:06 pm
Police were alerted just before 9am today to the silver Peugeot estate on the M27 near Romsey which had cloned plates.
The driver tried to get away but was stopped by police and taken into custody.
A police spokeswoman confirmed that the driver was a 16-year-old boy from Surrey who, just after 9.30am, was ‘arrested on suspicion of committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.’
He is in police custody.