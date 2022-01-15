Police were alerted just before 9am today to the silver Peugeot estate on the M27 near Romsey which had cloned plates.

The driver tried to get away but was stopped by police and taken into custody.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that the driver was a 16-year-old boy from Surrey who, just after 9.30am, was ‘arrested on suspicion of committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car with cloned plates