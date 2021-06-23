Officers stopped a vehicle in Chichester on Monday evening before finding the young children had no form of protection while in the back of the car.

‘Two children in the rear aged three and six were not wearing seat belts or in any form of child restraint,’ a post from Sussex Roads Police said on Twitter.

‘The vehicle also had an under inflated tyre. Driver reported and report submitted to social services.’

By law, you must wear a seat belt in cars and goods vehicles where one is fitted.

According to gov.uk, You can be fined up to £500 if a child under 14 isn’t in the correct car seat or wearing a seat belt while you’re driving.

The law states that you must make sure that any children in the vehicle you’re driving are; in the correct car seat for their height or weight until they reach 135cm tall or their 12th birthday and wearing a seat belt if they’re 12 or 13 years old, or younger and over 135cm tall.

