Driver who killed 'fun-loving' girl, 16, jailed for more than two years at Portsmouth Crown Court

AN IT worker has been jailed for killing a 16-year-old girl in a car crash.

Daniel Scales, 49, pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving.

A family photo of 16-year-old Rosie Roebuck. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire

Aspiring actress Rosie Roebuck, 16 from Chiddingfold in Surrey, was a rear seat passenger in a Volkswagen Golf when Scales' blue Peugeot hit the car she was in head-on.

The crash happened near Petworth in West Sussex at about 5.23pm on July 9, 2018.

Investigations revealed the Peugeot had been travelling at approximately 43mph in the 30mph zone and no brakes had been applied prior to the collision, Sussex police said.

Rosie sustained serious injuries and died the next day.

She had been travelling home from a day at the beach with her mother, sister and boyfriend, who were all treated for serious injuries, when the tragic incident occurred.

Scales, of George V Avenue, Worthing, was jailed for 28 months.

He was banned from driving for 38 months and ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.

Sentencing, Judge William Ashworth said: ‘It is accepted that this is a case of dangerous driving where you deliberately drove, knowing you were deprived of adequate rest, and aggravated by travelling above the speed limit in a 30mph limit.

‘If the accident had been at a lower speed the consequences would have been less.

‘A family, friends and community have suffered the loss of Rosie Roebuck, whom her mother described as a caring, intuitive, clever and talented 16-year-old with a promising future ahead of her.’

In a victim impact statement, Rosie's family said: ‘We are so proud of what Rosie had achieved in her 16 short years, and of the fun-loving, life-embracing, go-getting young woman she was.

‘Rosie had an undeniable presence, a stunning smile, and is desperately missed by many, a lot of whom feel lost and alone without her.’

Investigating officer Tony Crisp from Sussex police added: ‘Many drivers may feel the pressure to get to their destination even when fatigued, but driving when you are tired is dangerous and seriously increases the risk of having a collision.

‘Make sure you are fit to drive at the beginning of your journey and have had adequate rest.

‘As this crash demonstrates, the consequences of driving whilst tired can be devastating.’