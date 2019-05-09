A DRIVER stopped for having no insurance had no licence – and had a fake police baton.

Hampshire police tweeted about the incident in Portsmouth yesterday evening.

The woman, police said, also failed a roadside test for cannabis.

Officers posted at around 7pm about the incident in Target Road, Tipner.

On Twitter officer said: ‘Female stop checked as she had no insurance, she also didn't have a licence and failed the drug wipe for cannabis and we found a fake police baton in the car.

‘Car;s off to the pound, she's off to the cells #23701.’