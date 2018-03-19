Drivers are caught without seatbelts

TEN people have been caught in cars without a seatbelt on a busy road.

Hampshire police were last week cracking down on the problem across the county.

Officers posted on Twitter that they had been on the A32 and has already caught 10 motorists without a seatbelt on – with another caught using a mobile phone.

Roads policing officers said they had caught ‘10 motorists with no seatbelts, one on a mobile phone and one contravene a no right turn’.

The penalty for being caught not wearing a seatbelt is an on-the-spot £100 fine, or if prosecuted up to £500.

The news comes after a previous TISPOL seatbelt campaign in September 2017 where 2,422 penalties were issued.

Sergeant Rob Heard said: ‘The vast majority of people are wearing their seatbelts, unfortunately we are still finding people who decide to take the risk and travel in a vehicle without wearing a seatbelt.’