Drivers face 35-minute delays after crash on Hampshire motorway

Drivers are facing delays of 35 minutes on one of Hampshire’s motorways this afternoon after a collision.

Two lanes are closed on the M3 northbound at Eastleigh following the incident, which happened between Junction 12 and Junction 11 at Winchester.

Drivers travelling north onto the M3 from the M27 have been warned to expect delays.

Highways England has said traffic is being diverted off at Junction 11.

Drivers should then turn right at the roundabout onto the Hockley Link and re-join the #M3 at J11.