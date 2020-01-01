Drivers warned as police use lorry to catch distracted drivers in Hampshire

DRIVERS are being warned they face action if caught using a phone at the wheel.

Hampshire’s roads policing unit will be using a lorry cab with spotter to identify distracted drivers.

Previous uses of the tactic has caught people brushing their teeth and eating cereal on the motorway.

Last time the operation was carried out there were 87 drivers caught.

Writing on Twitter the team said: ‘Op Tramline is planned and staffing ready for January 2020.

‘Last Tramline we caught 87 distracted drivers. If you regularly look at your phone whilst driving you might want to make a New Year’s resolution to put it away.

‘New Year is a great time to make that change.’

Using the lorry cab gives police a good vantage point.

January 1 marked the end of Op Holly, the police’s Christmas period crackdown on drink drivers.

Drivers will be hauled through magistrates courts after being spotted throughout December.