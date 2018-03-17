Drug dealer accused in shooting tells jury he blames ‘five other gangs’

DEALERS were not behind the shooting of a runner for a rival network despite hearing a gunshot, a court heard.

Jordan Smith, 22, told Winchester Crown Court, his Big G gang had no involvement in the assassination attempt on Jamie Sibley despite hearing a ‘loud bang’.

The 35-year-old was blasted in the face and left for dead in Athena Avenue, Waterlooville, on February 13 last year after he was lured outside by a rival network in a turf war.

Smith told the court he had travelled from London to collect cash and restock runners who worked for him and co-defendant Jordan Perry, 27, at the Crookhorn housing estate when he heard the shooting.

‘I parked in a car park and got out of my car to retrieve my money from the bushes,’ he said.

‘I heard a bang. It sounded like a gun or something exploding. I was in my car at the time with the windows shut but could still hear it.’

Smith said he phoned Perry and fellow defendant Ricardo Livingston-Wright, 31, who were also on the estate but in a different car. He said: ‘I asked them what they thought it was. They said they heard a loud bang which sounded like a gunshot.

‘I left as I didn’t want to be sat around with drugs on me and thought someone’s door may have been blown in or someone shot. I didn’t see them until I got back to London.’

Asked by defence barrister Mozammel Hossain QC if he had ever picked up a gun, Smith replied: ‘No.’

Smith told the court he had a lucrative crack cocaine and heroin dealing business with Perry in Waterlooville and Havant after seeing the riches that could be earned there.

On the night of the shooting he collected up to £4,000 cash from deals. Smith said he and Perry had rented Livingston-Wright a sub-division of the company.

During further questioning of the shooting, Smith said: ‘I’ve never met (Mr Sibley). I didn’t know who he was.’

Mr Hossain then asked: ‘Did you have anything to do with the shooting?’

‘No, I had nothing to do with shooting. I didn’t know about any plan to shoot him,’ Smith replied.

Smith, a business graduate from Buckinghamshire New University in High Wycombe, said he would make regular journeys to the area from London that would often see a £2,000 weekly profit.

He listed five gangs who operated on the patch – with one of those thought to be behind an armed robbery on one of the premises the Big G had runners operating from.

But Smith denied the shooting of Mr Sibley was part of a turf war revenge attack.

‘I was not part of any revenge attack,’ he said. ‘Violence is not my way of doing things. It’s like shooting yourself in the foot. Violence doesn’t get you the money back. It’s uncalled for.’

Smith, of Lysander Gardens, Surbiton, London, Perry, of Acacia Road, Mitcham, Surrey, and Livingston-Wright, of Selsfield Road, Brighton, deny attempted murder, causing grievance bodily harm and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence. Sara Hodgkinson, 32, of Magpie Walk, Waterlooville, denies assisting an offender. She is alleged to set up Mr Sibley.

(Proceeding)