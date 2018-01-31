Drug dealer caught in Portsmouth jailed for three years

Benjamin McNally, 24, was arrested in Union Street, Portsmouth, on September 28.

Police had been told drug dealing had been carried out in the area.

Now McNally, of Romany Way, London, has been jailed for three years at Portsmouth Crown Court after admitting possession with intent to supply class A drugs, crack cocaine and heroin.

Acting Chief Inspector Marcus Cator said: ‘We work hard to disrupt drug dealing in Portsmouth and to make our communities a hostile place for transient drug dealers. I hope that this sentence sends a clear message that drug dealing will not be tolerated in Portsmouth.’