Drug dealers who made nearly £1m ordered to pay back £120,000

DRUG dealers who made nearly £1m from peddling cocaine and cannabis have been told to pay back £120,000.

Jailed Kevin Griffin, George Rees and Sean Musson were brought back to court after financial investigators decided to clawback the trio’s ill-gotten gains.

A judge at Portsmouth Crown Court found that together they made £955,897 but as they only have a fraction of this they must pay back £121,086.

Judge Roger Hetherington found Griffin made £675,723, Rees made £127,674 and Musson made £152,500.

They were given two weeks to pay up. If they do not, Griffin faces an extra month on top of his 15-year sentence, while Rees would serve an extra three months on his five-year term. Musson would have to serve an extra two months.

Financial investigators can ask the court to make more confiscation orders if the trio come into more money.

Grffin had to pay back £120,656, Rees £300 and Musson just £130.01.

The trio were part of a six-strong gang who police said they caused ‘misery and harm’ in Portsmouth selling the class A and B drugs.

Thomas Smither, 35, was jailed for 20 years for conspiring to supply cocaine and four charges of money laundering, along with failing to comply with a police notice.

Griffin, 31, of Twittens Way, Havant, was jailed for 15 years for conspiring to supply cocaine and failing to comply with a police notice.

McAdam, 45, Park Parade, Havant, was jailed for five years for conspiring to supply cocaine and cannabis.

Rees, 44, of Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham, and Musson, 31, of Manor Park Avenue, Portsmouth, were both jailed for five years for conspiring to supply cocaine.

A sixth defendant, a woman, was handed a suspended prison sentence.

Confiscation hearings for Smither and McAdam are due to take place on March 8 next year.

Investigating officer DC Andy Symes previously said the sentences handed down reflect ‘the many years that this group has been operating in and around the Portsmouth area, causing misery and harm within the local community’.

He added: ‘The leading members of the group adopted tactics they believed made them immune from prosecution.

‘But the results of this lengthy investigation sends out a clear message that we will continue to pursue those involved in the large scale supply of drugs around the county.’