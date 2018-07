A DRUG-DRIVER was fined £120.

Craig Fitzgerald, 27, of Ladram Road, Gosport, admitted the charge.

He was caught in a Mercedes van in Brockhurst Road, Gosport, on January 7.

City magistrates fined him £120 with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 victim surcharge.

He was banned from driving for a year.

A test showed he had Benzoylecgonine at 157 micrograms per litre of blood. The legal limit is 50.