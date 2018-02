Have your say

A driver under the influence of drugs was fined £80.

Liam Evans-Starr, 18, of Camden Street, Gosport, was caught in Forton Road on September 22 last year.

At court he admitted two charges of drug-driving and must pay a £30 victim surcharge. Portsmouth magistrates banned him for 12 months.

A test revealed he had both a by-product of cocaine and MDMA, both class A drugs, in his blood.