Drugs gang who caused ‘misery’ in Portsmouth and thought they were untouchable are jailed for total of more than 50 years

A DRUGS gang that inflicted total ‘misery’ on people in Portsmouth for years and thought they were untouchable were toppled and thrown behind bars for more than 50 years.

Hampshire police’s investigation proved successful after the network were dumped in jail for their part in the supply of cocaine and cannabis following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Despite the gang thinking they were above the law and using techniques they mistakenly believed would avoid prosecution, the police said this sent out a powerful message that it will bring gangs to justice with its unrelenting approach.

Thomas Smither, 33, of Blackwater, Camberley, received the stiffest sentence after he was sent down for 20 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and four offences of converting criminal property and failure to comply with a police notice.

Kevin Griffin, 30, of Portsdown Hill Road, Havant, was incarcerated for 15 years for conspiracy to supply cannabis and cocaine and failure to comply with a police notice.

Paul McAdam, 43, of Park Parade, Havant, received a five year sentence for conspiracy to supply cannabis and cocaine.

George Rees, 42, of Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham, and Sean Musson, 29, of Manor Park Avenue, Portsmouth, both received jail terms of five years for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Detective Andy Symes said he was delighted with the jail terms after ending the campaign of terror. ‘We are extremely pleased with the sentences handed down by the court,’ he said.

‘We feel they reflect the many years that this group has been operating in and around the Portsmouth area, causing misery and harm within the local community.

‘The leading members of the group adopted tactics they believed made them immune from prosecution.

But the results of this lengthy investigation sends out a clear message that we will continue to pursue those involved in the large scale supply of drugs around the county.’

As reported yesterday, this sentence follows the high-profile court case which saw The Big G gang from London found guilty and sent to prison for a combined total of 95 years for the shooting of a runner from a rival network in Crookhorn last year.

The victim was lured outside a block of flats before he was gunned down and shot in the face.