Drugs seized in Bishop's Waltham but 'no arrests made' after police search

Have your say

DRUGS have been taken from a number of houses, police have said.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary carried out search warrants in three properties today, seizing suspected Class A and Class B drugs.

Picture: PA

Two houses off Winchester Road and a third in Greens Close were searched, following reports of drug-related activity and associated anti-social behaviour.

Police said small amounts of substances were found, but no arrests were made.

Sergeant Stuart Gilmour said: ‘We are committed to tackling drug supply and associated activity.

‘Operations like the one today can only come about thanks to information from the public.

‘If you have concerns about drug-related activity where you live, don’t assume that someone else will report it.

‘Even the smallest bit of information can help us build a better picture of what is going on.’

Anyone with information on drug activity in their area is asked to call 101.

Enquiries are still ongoing.