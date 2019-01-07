Drunk caught with knuckle duster at Cosham train station claimed it was a lump of gold

A DRUNK found slumped at a railway station platform has been jailed after pocketing a knuckle duster he told police he thought was a lump of gold.

Heavily-convicted Scott Humphreys, 28, was handed a 26-week sentence at Portsmouth Crown Court after he admitted having an offensive weapon.

Cosham train station. Picture: Google

Worried rail passengers called British Transport Police to Cosham’s station after spotting Humphreys, of Middle Park Way, Leigh Park, with the gold-coloured knuckle duster on August 10 at about 3.10pm.

Prosecutor Anthony Bailey said: ‘He thought it was gold and had it in his pocket for safekeeping and took it home.

‘When he examined it he hadn’t seen anything like that before but realised it wasn’t gold and couldn’t sell it.’

Mr Bailey added: ‘Police found him crouched on the floor on the platform, clearly under the influence of drink, they searched him and whilst they were searching him located a gold knuckle duster in the right hand jacket pocket.’

The court heard he had been drinking while travelling from his home to Cosham.

Humphreys, who has 63 convictions for 150 offences, missed a meeting with probation before his sentencing. His lawyer asked for more time so officers could draw up a report on him - but a judge refused.

Addressing the defendant, judge William Ashworth said: ‘On August 10 you were seen by members of the public who were concerned that you were drunk and also that they’d seen you in possession of a knuckle duster at Cosham train station.

‘You were subsequently detained and gave an implausible account in interview to police but pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.’

He admitted having an offensive weapon, his second such offence. That triggered a minimum sentence of six months.

Humphreys was handed a 20-week term for the knuckle duster but received more on top after breaching a suspended sentence.

Howard Barrington-Clark, mitigating, said: ‘Scott Humphreys has a very long unenviable record for a young man in his late-20s.’

But he added: ‘He’s endeavouring to turn his life around.’