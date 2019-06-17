Drunk convicted of racist assault on Portsmouth taxi driver must pay £500

A MAN has been convicted of a racist assault on a taxi driver.

Grant Frampton, 28, of Plaitford Grove, Leigh Park, was found guilty of racially-aggravated assault.

The crime dates back to August 5, 2017, in Portsmouth.

At Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court Frampton received a 23-week jail sentence suspended for a year with 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 150 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay £500 compensation.

Frampton admitted causing £60 worth of damage to a plastic trim on the taxi.

He was also found guilty of assault by beating on a man on August 7 in Southampton and must pay £150 compensation.