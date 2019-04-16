Drunk man gets out of ambulance on M27, abuses staff and walks off

A DRUNK man staggered out of an ambulance – on the M27.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary’s Roads Policing Unit were called to assist an ambulance crew after a drunk man got out of the ambulance on the motorway.

Police said the man got out of the vehicle, hurled verbal abuse to staff and then wandered off.

In a tweet, the unit said: ‘First job of the night shift.. assisting @SCAS999 with a drunk male who decided to get out of the ambulance on the M27 and was then abusive to staff, before walking off.

‘No one deserves to be abused at work, especially not our hardworking ambulance staff.’