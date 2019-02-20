Drunk patient ‘squared up to A&E doctor’ at QA in Portsmouth before punching him in the face

A DOCTOR punched in the face in A&E while trying to treat a patient has said: ‘It’s truly unacceptable.’

Specialist registrar Dr David Connor was treating Daniel Keevill on a busy night at Queen Alexandra Hospital when the drunk punched him straight in the face.

Daniel Keevill pictured outside Portsmouth Magistrates' Court (240119-6)

Now Dr Connor has spoken out about the ‘totally unexpected’ attack he suffered as he attempted to calm down 44-year-old drunk Keevill who had been charging in and out of elderly patients’ cubicles.

It comes as Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs QA, is about to launch a campaign warning people not to assault medics.

Dr Connor, 32, told The News: ‘It was totally unexpected and out of the blue.

‘I didn’t turn up to work expecting to have any form of abuse let alone physical abuse.

‘I was truly shocked and taken off guard, and I had to stand back and compose myself.

‘We weren’t in a private room – there were 30-40 other patients and everyone of them saw exactly what happened.’

Dr Connor, originally from Northern Ireland and who hopes to continue his career in Portsmouth, has said he would not hesitate to treat Keevill again if the need arose.

He said: ‘When we sign up we sign a duty of care to the public regardless of what happens. We constantly provide the same service of care to everyone regardless of their history or past. That’s the be-all and end-all of it.’

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard Keevill, of Celandine Avenue, Locks Heath, had self harmed before he was admitted to the emergency department on November 26 last year.

Dr Connor said: ‘He was heavily intoxicated and had been aggressive to the nursing staff from the the word go.

‘Security had spoken to him a couple of times. It was just a short wait for him to see a doctor.

‘He was constantly going in and out of elderly people’s cubicles which is unusual and also being quite aggressive to other public as well as to the nurses.

‘I went over to them because the nurses were struggling a bit and asked him to sit down. I said “please sit down and wait”. He told me he’s forces and he should be seen soon and shouldn’t have to wait.

‘I said “this is a military hospital – we see everybody”.’

Dr Connor told Keevill ‘it’s never okay’ to be aggressive to staff during the 1am incident.

‘At that point he squared up, a lot of cursing and profanities, and punched me to the side of the face. Security were on him almost immediately,’ he said.

‘They took him outside and there were police officers with another patient and they arrested him immediately.’

Thug Keevill, who has never served in the forces, was prosecuted under the Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act 2018 and admitted assault.

Dr Connor said: ‘Unfortunately violence in the emergency department is not uncommon.

‘We mostly experience verbal aggression on a nightly basis regularly and physical aggression is uncommon, and one of the realities we work in - that’s the reason has security here.

‘The security in Portsmouth is second to none and ours are phenomenal.

He added: ‘We provide an amazing service in unprecedented times for the NHS and we will continue to do that.

‘However, I think it’s very common knowledge that violence and aggression are common and we should be clear – it’s truly unacceptable.’