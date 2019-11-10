Drunk Portsmouth man traps females behind pub bar in terrifying ordeal

A DRUNK man stormed into a pub after closing hours before ‘trapping’ his ex-partner and a relative behind the bar and subjecting them to a terrifying attack.

Daniel Williams, 33, was captured on CCTV 'haranguing, shouting and screaming’ at the frightened women before throwing a bar stool, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

The incident on March 17 at the Graham Arms pub in Fratton saw the defendant repeatedly walking up and down, shoving chairs over and getting in the faces of the females.

Williams ended up losing control and pushing his former partner into his relative before she fell over and injured her back.

The defendant’s relative, in a statement read out to the court, said: ‘Up to now I’ve never seen him so aggressive. I now never go to the pub in fear of him coming back.

‘I never thought I would see the day when he would hurt me.’

Roofer Williams, of Deerhurst Crescent, Portsmouth, admitted affray, assault and criminal damage.

Judge William Ashworth told him: ‘You were drunk and went to your ex’s pub where she was the licensee and then for seven minutes you are haranguing, shouting and screaming at the two females trapped behind a bar.

‘You pushed the victim into (your relative) and she falls over and injures her back. After that you get in (your relative’s face) and are shouting at her.

‘You then throw a bar stool at your ex-partner which struck her on the back of her head and left a cut.’

Williams was told to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, was given a 12-week curfew on Friday and Saturdays from 7pm-7am and was told to pay £700 to his former partner and £1,200 costs.