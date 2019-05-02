Duck pond ‘altercation’ sees teenager charged with assault in Hampshire 

A TEENAGER will appear in court tomorrow after being charged with assault, following an altercation near a duck pond.

The 16-year-old from Bosham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with assault after an affray in Petersfield.

He is also charged with affray, intimidating a witness and malicious communications, following the incident in Heath Road West on April 26.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Basingstoke Youth Court tomorrow.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.