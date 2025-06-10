An e-fit picture has been released after a man was spotted performing an indecent act earlier this year.

At approximately 7am on Monday, March 17 a man was seen performing an indecent act while walking near to the junction of Eldon Street and Middle Street.

The police have released an e-fit image of the man they would like to speak to and they said the man has been described as white, aged between 32 and 36, between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 9ins and slightly overweight. He had receding short hair with a bald spot and was wearing a dark hoodie and loose tracksuit bottoms.

A spokesperson from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We’d like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who saw this man. We’d also like to speak to anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44250116404.