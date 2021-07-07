As reported, residents said the incident was the ‘biggest thing that’s happened’ at the estate since it opened in 2009 as emergency services rushed to East Shore Way in Milton just after 8am on Sunday.

Paramedics and police were both pictured at the scene.

The road was closed and a cordon remained in place for seven hours following the incident.

East Shore Way Milton incident Police on scene. Pic Stuart Vaizey

A 30-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman, both from Portsmouth, and a 30-year old woman from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and a 30-year-old woman from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of affray on Sunday.

Police have now confirmed that all four women have been released pending further investigations. The three women hospitalised have since been allowed home.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘A woman in her 30s was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital with a number of serious but not life threatening injuries. She has since been released from hospital.

‘A second woman in her 30s and a woman in her 20s also sustained minor injuries which required hospital treatment, however they have also since left hospital.

‘All four women who were arrested in connection with this incident have been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

‘Enquiries are still ongoing to determine the nature of any weapon used in the incident and we can’t confirm this at this time.

‘We would ask anyone with information that may assist our investigation to call 101, reference 44210263090.’

