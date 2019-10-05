Eight Hampshire police officers to face misconduct hearing over ‘inappropriate language’

NINE police staff are to face a misconduct hearing over alleged use of inappropriate and prejudiced language.

The employees at Hampshire Constabulary – eight officers and one member of civilian staff – have been found to have a case to answer after an investigation into a specialist team.

The probe centred on a team based at an investigation centre in Basingstoke, accused of using racist and homophobic language.

In total, 21 staff were subject to the investigation into inappropriate language and behaviour in the force's serious and organised crime unit.

As well as the eight facing a misconduct hearing, five received management action, and one resigned.

Three staff were found to have no case to answer.

Police and crime commissioner, Michael Lane, welcomed the ‘complex and thorough investigation’.

He said: ‘Our constabulary is here to protect our communities. Policing is given powers to enable that, but with these powers comes a responsibility for the organisation and every individual within it to hold themselves to the highest standards of probity and ethical behaviours.

‘Unacceptable behaviour must of course be challenged, appropriately investigated, and learning must be immediate and across the organisation.’

When the investigation was revealed in February, the force refused to comment on media reports some of the language was racist and homophobic and picked up by hidden cameras in one of its buildings., the BBC said.

The gross misconduct hearings will take place at a later date