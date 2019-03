Have your say

A PUPPY has died after being left abandoned in a bucket near a Hampshire service station.

The eight-month-old German shepherd was found on Pale Lane near Fleet services, Hampshire police confirmed this morning.

The dog was not microchipped and was pronounced dead on arrival to a local vet.

Police are now appealing for information on the incident – or any instances of unlawful breeding in the area.

Call 101 quoting the crime reference number 44190072716.