Elderly man punched in face and threatened with knife in ‘terrifying’ failed robbery in Hampshire 

AN elderly man was punched in the face and pushed to the ground during a failed robbery.

The victim, who is 82, walking through the woodland between Thornhill Road and Redhill Way in Southampton at about 6.45pm on Thursday, when he was approached by a man he did not know.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them

The man threatened him with a knife and demanded money, before punching him in the face and pushing him to the ground.

The victim suffered injuries to his face, arm and hands, and was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

READ MORE: Havant bricklayer avoids jail after kicking ex-girlfriend’s dog so hard he fractured its skull – because it pooed in the house

Nothing was stolen from the elderly man.

The man is described as being 5ft 8ins tall, aged in his late teens, with a dark complexion and dressed in black clothing.

He was wearing a hooded top and had part of his face covered.

DC Melissa Buckley said: ‘This was a terrifying attack for the victim, who has been left incredibly shaken.

‘We know that this sort of incident will cause a lot of concern within the community, but I would like to reassure residents that we are working hard to find the man responsible and our neighbourhood officers have increased patrols in the area.

‘So if you have any worries, please share those with the teams when you see them.

READ MORE: Havant choirmaster says young boy may have sat on his lap in back-road ‘driving lesson’ revealed in diary

‘We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or thinks they may have seen someone matching this description that evening.

‘We’re also looking for any dash cam footage or private CCTV from the area as it may have captured something which could help with our investigation.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190142585.

Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.