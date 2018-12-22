Elderly Portsmouth couple ‘devastated’ after mobility scooter is stolen

AN elderly couple are appealing for help after their mobility scooter was stolen on Wednesday night.

Liam Moreland, 67, says he is ‘devastated’ after the mobility scooter belonging to his wife, Audrey, was taken from their home at Oakley House in Yarborough Road, Southsea.

Mr Moreland said: ‘I had just put the shopping away – when I came back to the garage it had gone.

‘My wife is disabled and so needs this to get around; losing it will have a huge impact on her.

‘She desperately needs it and someone has thoughtlessly taken it away. Audrey is distraught.’

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Police said: ‘We received a report that a mobility scooter belonging to an 86 year old lady was taken from a garage between 12.30pm and 2.30pm on December 19.

The scooter is a blue 'Triple Star' model.’

Anyone with info can call 101, quoting 4418047126.