Electric motorbike rider sped off from crash with cyclist who was left with broken fingers on South Downs Way in Clanfield
AN ELECTRIC motorbike rider sped off after being involved in a crash with a cyclist who was left with broken fingers.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Clanfield on Sunday at 3.06pm that saw an electric scrambler motorcycle and cyclist collide east on South Downs Way.
The cyclist, a 47-year-old man, suffered broken fingers.
Read More
Police said: ‘The rider of the motorcycle, believed to be a man, left the scene before we arrived.
‘Did you see what happened? Do you have dash cam footage of the incident?’
Call 101 with any information or go to www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.
Quote the reference number 44210273263.