Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Clanfield on Sunday at 3.06pm that saw an electric scrambler motorcycle and cyclist collide east on South Downs Way.

The cyclist, a 47-year-old man, suffered broken fingers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

Police said: ‘The rider of the motorcycle, believed to be a man, left the scene before we arrived.

‘Did you see what happened? Do you have dash cam footage of the incident?’

Call 101 with any information or go to www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

Quote the reference number 44210273263.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron