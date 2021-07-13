Electric motorbike rider sped off from crash with cyclist who was left with broken fingers on South Downs Way in Clanfield

AN ELECTRIC motorbike rider sped off after being involved in a crash with a cyclist who was left with broken fingers.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 12:19 pm
Updated Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 1:13 pm

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Clanfield on Sunday at 3.06pm that saw an electric scrambler motorcycle and cyclist collide east on South Downs Way.

The cyclist, a 47-year-old man, suffered broken fingers.

Toy car parked on yellow lines in Portsmouth slapped with Penalty Charge Notice ...

Police

Police said: ‘The rider of the motorcycle, believed to be a man, left the scene before we arrived.

‘Did you see what happened? Do you have dash cam footage of the incident?’

Call 101 with any information or go to www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

Quote the reference number 44210273263.

