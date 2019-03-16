AN Irishman named Elvis Presley has denied leaving a launderette all shook up by brandishing a knife.

The defendant, whose full name is Elvis Aaron Presley, pleaded not guilty at Preston Crown Court to threatening alleged victim Fayaz Ayub with a folding pocket knife at the shop in Dickenson Road, Blackpool, on January 23.

Elvis Presley will face a trial later this year

Presley, wearing a brown coat and black shirt, confirmed his name after he entered the dock and asked his nationality replied: ‘Irish’.

READ MORE: Thousands of pounds stolen after bank cards taken in Hampshire hotel thefts

A second charge, of assault by beating the same victim during the incident, was also put to him.

Presley replied: ‘Guilty. I didn't beat him, I punched him.’

The defendant appeared hard of hearing and conducted a three-way conversation, with the prison officer in the dock relaying the words of the judge and court officials to him, during the brief hearing.

READ MORE: Four men arrested after boy, 15, left with ‘serious’ injuries after Havant stabbing remain in custody

Paul Brookwell, prosecuting, said the pleas entered were not acceptable and there would have to be a trial before a jury on the charge of having the knife to threaten Mr Ayub.

Judge Nicholas Barker set a date of July 11 for a two-day trial at the same court and bailed the defendant on condition that he does not contact his alleged victim.

Elvis Presley left the building pursued by press photographers.