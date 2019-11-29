Emergency services respond after reports of gunshots at London Bridge

EMERGENCY services have been called to London Bridge amid reports of shots being fired at the London tourist attraction.

Police and ambulance are at the scene in the capital this afternoon.

Emergency services are responding to incident at London Bridge

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: ‘We are currently dealing with an incident at London Bridge. Please stand by for updates.’

BBC News reports that a journalist heard 'gunfire’.

The London Ambulance Service said it had crews at the scene.

