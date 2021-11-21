Emsworth fraudster jailed after being caught drink-driving in Portsmouth

DEFENDANTS at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court have been sentenced for their crimes.

By Ben Fishwick
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 11:34 am

Ross Booth, 30, of Atlantis Avenue, Purbrook, Waterlooville, as found guilty of failing to give a specimen of blood on November 3 last year and was fined £120.

He must pay a £34 surcharge and £310 costs.

Booth was banned from driving for 16 months.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Christopher Blades, 50, of Waverley Road, Southsea, was handed 23 days in jail in default for not paying a £816 court fine.

Ben Siddle, 22, of Skylark Avenue, Emsworth, was jailed for 14 weeks.

He admitted Benzoylecgonine drug-driving in Highland Road, Emsworth, on January 25.

He was banned from driving for 20 months and 49 days.

Siddle also admitted not doing unpaid work on a previous suspended sentence for fraud - and magistrates implemented the 14-week jail term.

He also admitted drug-driving on March 6 this year in Victoria Road North, Southsea.

Piotr Sadura, 36, of Kensington Road, Copnor, admitted assault by beating on October 14 last year in Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a two-year community order with 25 days' rehabilitation activities and 280 hours' unpaid work.

He must pay a £95 surcharge and £300 costs.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim, a woman, for two years.

Richard Foy, 46, of Wymering Road, North End, admitted two charges of drug-driving -Benzoylecgonine and cannabis.

He was caught on October 27 last year on the A27 at Portsmouth in a white Ford Transit van.

Magistrates fined him £135 with a £35 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned from driving for 18 months.

William Castle, 37, of The Circle, Wickham, was found guilty of assault by beating in Gosport on October 26 last year.

Magistrates imposed a two-year conditional discharge with a £22 surcharge and £300 costs.

Philip Robertson, 35, of Herbert Road, Southsea, admitted damaging a Renault Megane on June 5 last year in Southsea.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £300 compensation.

