Emsworth mum-of-one who was missing has been found

A MUM-OF-ONE who had been missing since Monday has been found.

Police confirmed Roseann Elliott from Emsworth has been found following a missing appeal.

The 34-year-old, who also uses the surname Ennis, was last seen at 8.20am on Monday, October 21, in Record Road, Emsworth.

She had not been in contact with her family and friends and they were growing increasingly concerned.

Roseann’s sister Laura told The News that hundreds of people had shared her appeal on social media in a bid to find Roseann and others had gone out to look for her.

The 16-year-old said the community had been ‘really supportive’.

