'Eratic' and 'aggressive' man who caused 'significant damage' to Family Shopper Store tasered and arrested

Officers tasered and arrested an ‘eratic’ and ‘aggressive’ man who smashed up a convenience store.

On Wednesday evening (August 6), officers received reports of a “violent disturbance” at the Family Shopper Store, in Forestside Avenue, Havant.

Police took to social media to provide an update, saying: “Upon arrival, officers encountered a male behaving erratically and causing significant damage to the premises.”

In order to bring the situation under control, a taser was deployed and the male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and assaulting police officers.

He has since been bailed while further enquiries continue.

If you witnessed anything or have further information, please contact the police on 101 or online quoting reference 44250353707.

