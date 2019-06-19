Essex drug dealer who cultivated cannabis factory decides to make Portsmouth his home

A DRUG dealer from the outskirts of London who cultivated a cannabis factory – landing him a suspended prison sentence – has decided to make Portsmouth his home.

Courier driver Anthony Kanye, 33, was spared immediate custody after being handed an eight-month jail term suspended for 12 months, after carefully nurturing 30 plants at a factory in Basildon, Essex, in September 2018.

Police

But Kanye, who was also told to complete rehabilitation days and attend meetings with probation, failed to attend appointments – landing him before Portsmouth Crown Court, where he faced the prospect of being thrown behind bars for his misdemeanours.

The court heard how Kanye was found to be behind a cannabis factory after his fingerprints were found there.

Prosecutor Graham Gilbert said: ‘Police were called to an address in Essex after neighbours thought they could smell cannabis. When they arrived they found a cannabis factory of 30 plants, trays and lighting.

‘As part of Mr Kanye’s punishment he was given 16 probation appointments but only attended 10 – two of these were found to be unacceptable absences. He did complete five rehabilitation days.

‘His order was allowed to continue with him due to have a baby with his partner.’

The court was told how Kanye had decided to make the move to Portsmouth where his partner was living after his breach.

Defending, Irene Hogarth, said: ‘(Kanye) and his partner were going through difficulties leading to him sofa surfing which led to a breakdown in communications, causing him to miss his appointments.

‘He now accepts his responsibility and is willing to engage. He has a job as a courier driver and wants to be a father to his son.’

Ms Hogarth added: ‘His partner lives in Portsmouth and he decided to move to the city to get away from the bad influences where he lived.’

Judge Timothy Mousley QC agreed to spare Kanye jail but warned him: ‘If you were to commit further breaches then your suspended sentence is likely to be activated.

‘You are getting a lot of help from probation and it is important you make the most of the advice.’

As punishment for his breach, Kanye, of Cumberland Street, Portsea was handed three rehabilitation days and told to pay £95 costs. His order from the previous sentence will continue to run as before.