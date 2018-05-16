Event in Portsmouth to mark bikes and stop thieves

Have your say

CYCLISTS can get their bikes marked for free at an event this week.

Portsmouth City Council is working with Hampshire Constabulary and the University of Portsmouth to offer the security marking.

Bikes will be permanently marked with a unique code, and added to the national Bike Register database. The database makes it easier for police across the county to reunite stolen bikes with their owners.

The event is on Friday between 1pm and 3pm outside the university library, on Cambridge Road.

Inspector Marcus Cator said: ‘We are working hard to try to reduce the number of cycle thefts in the city.

‘I would urge people to follow our crime prevention advice, to make your bike less of a target for thieves.’