Ex-Blue Peter presenter John Leslie charged with sexually assaulting woman

FORMER TV presenter John Leslie has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman.

The ex-Blue Peter and This Morning star, 54, is said to have committed the assault in Westminster in December 2008, when the complainant was 30.

John Leslie has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman. Picture: William Conran/ PA Wire

Scotland Yard said Leslie, from Edinburgh, was charged with sexual touching of a woman by postal requisition on June 5.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on July 25.

The Metropolitan Police said detectives continue to investigate.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving.